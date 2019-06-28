White House: US and Russian Presidents discuss situation in the Middle East, Venezuela and Ukraine

The presidents of Russia and the US Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump intend to continue discussions on the model of arms control of the 21st century.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that it is said in a message of the White House on Twitter following the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

“President @realDonaldTrump just concluded his meeting with President Putin. They both agreed that improved relations was in each countries’ mutual interest and the interest of the world. They also discussed the situations in Iran, Syria, Venezuela, and Ukraine,” the message reads.

Moreover, the heads of state agreed to continue discussions on the modern model of arms control during the meeting in Osaka.

"The presidents agreed that the two countries will continue discussions on the model of arms control of the 21st century, as President Trump said, should include China," the statement said.

As specified in the White House, Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart agreed that improving relations between Russia and the United States would be in the interests of the world. It is noted that the presidents particularly discussed the current state of bilateral relations during the talks.