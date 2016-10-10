US and Britain warn of possible terrorist attacks in Kyrgyzstan

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ US Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and Britain warned their citizens about the high risk of terrorist attacks against the country's authorities and foreign diplomats in October, which may be related to kidnapping and hostage-taking.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the official websites of diplomatic missions have reported.

"We have received reports that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan, possibly related to kidnapping and hostage-taking against the Kyrgyz authorities and foreign diplomats during October.

Although there is no specific information about the threat to British citizens, we encourage you to remain vigilant in public places, to stay away from crowded places and follow the instructions on the safety of the local authorities," reported on the website of the British Embassy.

Similar information appeared in the weekend on the website of the US Embassy.

Embassy offered its citizens to be especially careful while traveling in the south of the republic - Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad regions.