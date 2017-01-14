US Ambassador to EU: Trump supports EU break-up in wake of Brexit

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to the EU, Anthony Gardner suggested that Donald Trump supports the break-up of the European Union in the wake of Brexit, Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

"To think that by supporting fragmentation of Europe we would be advancing our interests would be sheer folly," he said. "It’s lunacy."

Gardner also said that senior figures in the president-elect’s transition team had been asking EU officials which countries will follow Britain in voting to leave the bloc.

"That was the one question that was asked – basically, ‘What’s the next country to leave?’", A. Gardner said.