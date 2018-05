Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We are interested in the success of the current democratic government of Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Jeffrey Payett said, Report informs referring to "Zerkalo nedeli".

"The biggest trap for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is to repeat the mistakes of Viktor Yushchenko and Yulia Tymoshenko," he said.

The ambassador called on the Ukrainian President not to repeat their mistakes.