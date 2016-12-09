US allocates 600.7 mln USD for Israel's missile defense system

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US Congress has voted for the law, envisaging allocation of 600.7 mln dollars for development of Israel's missile defense system.

Report informs citing newsru.com, the Congress adopted the US law "On defense policy".

According to the information, 375 members of the Congress voted for the document, while 34 of them voted against. Also, 92 senators voted for, 7 against.

Israel will get 3.8 billion dollars military aid from US in 2018-2028. Israel, in turn, will provide the products manufactured by the US military-industrial complex.