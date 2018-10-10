US Air Force Base evacuated due to approaching hurricane Michael

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Evacuation has been announced in Florida, 140,000 people had to leave their homes, and Tyndall Air Force Base was evacuated, Report informs citing the foreign media.

It is noted that, shelves in the local stores were noticeably empty - those who decided to stay and wait out the hurricane in their homes bought up everything. Hurricane Michael is growing into an 'extremely dangerous' category 4 hurricane. The maximum wind speed in the element zone is 54 meters per second. Now "Michael" is in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading towards Florida.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump declared emergency mode in Florida, as well as in Georgia and Alabama.