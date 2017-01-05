US administration threatens to cease cooperation with Google

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Labor Department is trying to bar Google from doing business with the federal government unless the internet company turns over confidential information about thousands of its employees. Report informs referring to Associated Press, the potential banishment is being sought in a Labor Department lawsuit filed with the Office of Administrative Law Judges.

The complaint alleges that Google has repeatedly refused to provide the Labor Department with employee compensation records and other information as part of an audit designed to ensure the company isn't discriminating against workers based on gender or race.

In a statement Google said it has provided hundreds of thousands of records in an attempt to comply with the Labor Department's requests, but has rebuffed some of the agency's demands as "overbroad" and “an invasion of employee privacy”.