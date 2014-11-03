US accused Russia of building up forces near Ukraine

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ US accused Russia of building up forces near the border with Ukraine.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council Mark Stroh, commenting on the elections passed on November 2 in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk National Republic, said that Russia moves its troops to the border with Ukraine.

"We caution Russia to use such an illegitimate vote as a pretext to insert additional troops and military equipment into Ukraine, especially in the light of recent indications that Russian army moves its forces back to the border areas along the east of Ukraine," said Mr. Stroh.