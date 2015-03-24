Uruguay will no longer grant asylum to Guantanamo prisoners

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The new Uruguayan government says it will no longer grant asylum to prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention centre.

Report informs referring the information given by theBBC, in December, Uruguay gave sanctuary to six Arab men who had been held at the US base in Cuba for 12 years.

Opinion polls said most Uruguayans rejected the decision taken by outgoing President Jose Mujica.

Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa also said Uruguay would stop taking refugees from the Syrian conflict. Decisions on accepting new refugees from Syria will be put on hold "just until the end of the year," Mr Nin Novoa said.

Uruguay has faced "cultural and infrastructure" problems to deal with the Syrian families, he explained. Local media has reported several alleged incidents of domestic violence involving Syrian refugees.