Upper Chamber of Swiss Parliament votes for withdrawing application to join the EU

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Switzerland applied to join the European Union on 16 Mai 1992. In Brussels, the Government of Switzerland signed an official application to join the EU. The signatures have never been suspended and the application was not formally withdrawn. Switzerland has been applying for EU membership for 24 years.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the information was published by Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

Most of the deputies of the cantons of Switzerland supported the withdrawal of the application. 27 deputies voted against membership,while 13 voted for preservation of the application. Thus, the upper chamber confirmed the decision taken earlier by the National Council of Switzerland.

According to the publication, the decision was symbolic as the application is no longer in force after a referendum in which citizens voted against Switzerland's joining to the EU.