Over 400 homes destroyed by Valley Fire in California

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ One person has been killed and more than 400 homes and businesses have been destroyed by the Valley Fire in Lake County, California. The fire exploded to 50,000 acres as of Sunday evening, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti

Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant told KCRA that more than 400 homes have been destroyed. He said wind gusts that reached up to 30 mph sent embers raining down on homes. There are more than 1,000 firefighters battling the fire, he said.

The fire remains zero percent contained.

Four firefighters suffered second-degree burns while battling the wildfire and were taken to the UC Davis Medical Center, where they remain in stable condition, Berlant said.

There are also several road closures in the area, including Highway 29 at Lower Lake to Middletown, and more than 5,000 homes remain without power.

The cause of the Valley Fire is under investigation.

The Butte Fire in Amador and Calaveras counties, about 70 miles east of Sacramento, has grown to 65,000 acres, Cal Fire reported. It has destroyed at least 85 residences and 50 outbuildings and threatens 6,150 homes.

"This fire has continued to grow at such a fast rate. It's threatening more and more homes," Berlant said Saturday on CNN. "With the dry conditions we have across California, this fire has been explosive in the size and just how quickly (it) has been able to grow."