​Unknown opens fire at HQs of the US Census Bureau

Baku.10 April. REPORT.AZ/ An unknown offender opened fire at the headquarters of the US Census Bureau in the metropolitan suburbs Suitland (Maryland state) and seriously infured a security guard. Report informs citing TASS, the injured man died soon after he had been taken to the hospital.

According to some reports, the offender "was shot down by the police -" in Washington during police operation. NBC informed, that during a skirmish two law enforcement officers were injured, but their lives are out of danger.

The incident occurred at the end of the working day. As it happened in the territory of a federal agency, the FBI took over the investigation.

The headquarters of the US Census Bureau in Suitland opened in 2006, it has about 5,000 employees.