Unknown man shot cardiologist of George Bush Sr. in US

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ / An unknown man shot a cardiologist of the former President George Bush Sr. in the American city of Houston (Texas), Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The incident occurred near the Texas medical center. The victim and the killer were riding bikes on South Main Street, near Texas Children's Pavilion for Women. When he passed the shooter , the assailant fired two shots. Dr. Mark Hausknecht died from his injuries.

The wanted killer, is a white or Latino male in his 30s, clean-shaven, wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap. He was wearing a vest and shorts.

Representatives of the former President expressed condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased doctor.

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," President Bush said in the statement. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."