Unknown attacked hotel in Afghanistan

The Afghan forces eliminated two of the three suicide bombers who attacked a hotel in Qala-e-Naw city of Badghis. Report informs citing the Tolo News.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said a group of three suicide bombers attacked the hotel in Chawk-e-Pesta area of the city at around 12:40pm.

Rahimi further added that the militants started indiscriminate firing on civilians after attacking the hotel.

However, he said the security forces immediately launched an operation and killed of the suicide bombers.

