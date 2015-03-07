Unknown attacked a restaurant in Mali:5 killed

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Gunmen attacked a restaurant in the capital of the West African Republic of Mali, Bamako, five people killed. Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, Agence France Press citing to representatives of the local police.

According to the information, among the dead, two local residents, including a policeman, and three Europeans. At the moment, it is known that among the dead is a French citizen and is a citizen of Belgium. According to the source agency, in the hospital Bamako, another European, whose nationality is not specified yet, died on arrival at hospital. Also revealed that, as a result of the attack, 8 people were injured.

Due to the fact, two people had already been arrested. The motives of the attackers is not yet known.

French Embassy in Bamako issued an appeal to all the French, located in the capital of Mali, with a request to take all precautionary measures, if they are going to leave their homes.

The authorities hadn't comment on the incident yet. The investigation is underway.