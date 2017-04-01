United States starts presiding in the UN Security Council

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United States becomes a presiding country in the UN Security Council on April 1.

Report informs, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley will chair the council for a month.

Earlier it was reported that, at the direction of US President Donald Trump Nikki Haley is looking for ways to reduce financing of the organization, measures that could damage the peacekeeping forces.

The Security Council consists of fifteen members of the organization. The United Kingdom, China, France, Russia and the United States are permanent members of the Security Council. Another ten non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for two years. Each year, five out of 10 non-permanent members are replaced.