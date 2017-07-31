United States returns to Japan 4-hectare strip

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ The United States returned to Japan a small portion of land within U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa.

Report informs, ITAR-TASS quotes Kyodo.

The return is around a 4-hectare strip.

Currently, construction works are being carried out to relocate the base. According to the residents of the area, flights of the MV-22 Osprey are dangerous for the local population.

The agency notes that the US decision to return a portion of the land demonstrates its intentions to move the process from a dead center.