 Top
    Close photo mode

    United States returns to Japan 4-hectare strip

    Area locates in Okinawa prefecture

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ The United States returned to Japan a small portion of land within U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa.

    Report informs, ITAR-TASS quotes Kyodo.

    The return is around a 4-hectare strip.

    Currently, construction works are being carried out to relocate the base. According to the residents of the area, flights of the MV-22 Osprey are dangerous for the local population.

    The agency notes that the US decision to return a portion of the land demonstrates its intentions to move the process from a dead center.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi