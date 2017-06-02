United States deploys B-52H strategic bombers to Europe

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ US Air Force is deploying long-range B-52 bombers and 800 airmen to the United Kingdom in support of joint exercises with NATO allies and partners taking place across Europe in June.

Report informs referring to Deutsche Welle, this was reported by the European Command of the US Armed Forces.

The nuclear-capable B-52 Stratofortress will take part in a series of joint exercises that primarily take place on Russia's doorstep - specifically in the Baltic Sea, the Arctic and along Russia's border with several NATO partners.

The military training Arctic Challenge is held this year from May 22 to June 2, Saber Strike - from May 28 to June 24, BALTOPS continue from June 1 to June 16.