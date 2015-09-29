United Nations to increase number of peacekeepers

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ More than 50 countries have pledged to provide an additional 40 thousand UN troops to participate in UN peacekeeping activities, Report informs citing the France-Presse.

US President Barack Obama at the summit on peacekeeping, which took place yesterday in New York, said that not all problems can be solved in this way, but this system remains one of the most important tools for solving conflict.

At this point the UN peacekeeping mission involves more than 125 thousand military from 124 countries.