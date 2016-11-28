United Arab Emirates marks the Day of Martyrs

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Day of Martyrs marked in the United Arab Emirates.

Report informs referring to the UAE Embassy in Azerbaijan, events dedicated to the memory of those who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of the country are held on this day.

In addition, the ruler of the United Arab Emirates will receive members of the families of martyrs and will pay them homage.

As part of the Day of Martyrs campaign there will be a number of programs and initiatives in the UAE, which will cover topics such as pride and honor, the perpetuation of the memory of martyrs, national unity, etc.

Notably, the Day of Martyrs marked in UAE on November 30 each year, according to the decree of the President Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan.