UNICEF: More than half of Yemen's population going hungry

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ 14 million civilians are going hungry in Yemen, area of fights between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi-led international coalition.

Report informs citing Al Jazeera, UNICEF representative in Yemen, Mohammed al-Assadi said.

He said that 1.5 million children in the country suffer from malnutrition: "One third of them suffers from hunger. About hundred thousand children in Hodeidah, Yemen are in deadly condition as a result of malnutrition."

Notably, the World Bank report 2013 declares the country's population was 24.41 million.