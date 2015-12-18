UNICEF: Every two seconds, a baby is born in a conflict zone

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ More than 16 million babies in 2015 were born in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen or on perilous journeys to escape fighting, which translates to 1 in 8 of all births worldwide, or one newborn every two seconds, Report informs, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says.

“Can there be a worse start in life?” asked UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake in a news release, appealing to the world to translate promises made in historic agreements over the past year into action to benefit the most vulnerable children in 2016.

“The final months of 2015 have seen the world come together around tackling climate change and a new global development agenda. These ambitious agreements present a huge opportunity if we can translate our promises into action for the most vulnerable children,” he said.

“If we address the reasons so many families feel the need to uproot themselves and their children from their homes – by resolving conflict, by addressing climate change, by expanding opportunity, we can make 2016 a year of hope for millions – not a year of despair,” emphasized the UNICEF chief.

UNICEF said that in conflict-affected countries such as Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Iraq, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, or on perilous journeys to escape fighting, newborn children and their mothers face enormous risks.