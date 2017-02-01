 Top
    Under-construction building collapse in India leaves 5 dead

    Nearly 40 people are still trapped at site

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were dead, nearly 40 people are still trapped at the site as under-construction six-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh, India.

    Report informs, Indian ANI quotes to local authorities.

    The incident occurred near Kanpur city. Emergency forces involved to the scene.

    3 people have been rescued from the debris. According to local authorities, 30-40 people still remain under ruins.

    The cause is being investigated. According to initial information, the building, which was under construction nearly a year, collapsed due to weak foundation. 

