Under-construction building collapse in India leaves 5 dead

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were dead, nearly 40 people are still trapped at the site as under-construction six-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Report informs, Indian ANI quotes to local authorities.

The incident occurred near Kanpur city. Emergency forces involved to the scene.

3 people have been rescued from the debris. According to local authorities, 30-40 people still remain under ruins.

The cause is being investigated. According to initial information, the building, which was under construction nearly a year, collapsed due to weak foundation.