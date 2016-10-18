UN: Yemen's warring sides agree to a truce

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The UN special envoy on Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed announced a ceasefire between Yemen’s warring parties which is to start Wednesday night local time.

Report informs citing the BBC, the truce will be for an initial 72 hours.

He said the measure would "re-enter into force at 23:59 Yemen time (20:59 GMT) on October 19, 2016."

Mr Ahmed said this "will spare the Yemeni people further bloodshed and will allow for the expanded delivery of humanitarian assistance".

The forces of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi fighting with rebels Huthis controlling the capital Sana'a.

The confrontation between the government forces and rebels-Huthis in Yemen continued in August, 2014. The conflict, according to UN estimates, claimed the lives of about 7 thousand people.