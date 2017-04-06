 Top
    UN urges to implement ceasefire regime in Syria

    Organization appealed to US, Russia, Iran and Turkey

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations has urged the US, Russia, Iran and Turkey to assist in implementation of 72-hour ceasefire regime in Syria.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, appeal was made after the recent bombing in Idlib province by the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

    Notably, over 100 civilians, including 11 children were killed, nearly 500 poisoned by a chemical bomb in Khan Seyhun, Idlib on April 4 morning.

    US, French and British representatives to the UN have developed a draft resolution on the issue and submitted to the organization's Security Council for discussion. The discussions, which began on April 5, will continue today. 

