UN urges Saudi officials to reveal whereabouts of Khashoggi's body

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday called on Saudi authorities to reveal the whereabouts of the body of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in order to ensure an independent and impartial investigation of his murder, Report informs citing Sputnik.

"For an investigation to be carried out free of any appearance of political considerations, the involvement of international experts, with full access to evidence and witnesses, would be highly desirable,” the commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in a statement as quoted by her office.

She stressed that "forensic examination, including an autopsy on the body of the victim, is a crucial element in any investigation into a killing."