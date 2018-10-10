UN unveils the death toll from natural disasters in 20 years

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ / Natural disasters which occurred in the world over the past 20 years claimed as many as 1.3 million lived and caused material damage of more than $ 2.9 trillion, according to the report of the UN Office on disaster reduction (UNIDIR).

The Office noted that between 1998 and 2017, the financial losses of world markets due to natural disasters increased by 251%. Countries that suffered from cataclysms lost $ 2.908 trillion with 77% due to weather-related events.

US (944.8 billion), China (492.2 billion), Japan (376.3 billion) and India (79.5 billion) lost mostly due to the natural disasters. In European countries, floods, storms and earthquakes caused heaviest losses to France (48.3 billion), Germany (57.9 billion) and Italy (56.6 billion) .