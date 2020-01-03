 Top

UN: Targeted killing of Qasem Soleimani violate international law

"The targeted killings of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al Muhandi most likely violate international law incl human rights law," UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions Agnes Callamard wrote on her Twitter page.

"The killing appears far more retaliatory for past acts than anticipatory for imminent self-defense," she wrote.

Report quotes Callamand as saying the notion that Suleimani was "actively developing plans" is curious both from a semantic and military standpoint.

Both Iran and the United States confirmed General Soleimani's death.

