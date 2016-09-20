United Nations suspends aid delivery to Syria

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations has suspended aid operations in Syria after a deadly attack on an aid convoy in rural Aleppo on Monday night, Report informs referring to the UN.

"At the moment (the) aid operation remains suspended while we assess and reevaluate the situation on the ground," the UN spokesperson said.

An aid convoy carrying life-saving aid to 78,000 people was attacked near the Syrian city of Aleppo Monday, the United Nations and aid organizations said.

Officials from the UN and US said they were "disgusted" and "outraged" by the incident, which according to the UNsaw 18 of the 31 trucks in an aid convoy hit.

Twelve people involved in the aid delivery were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organization that monitors the conflict in Syria.