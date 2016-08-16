UN: Situation in Aleppo critical

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Situation in Syria's Aleppo is critical, there is an urgent need to return to the political settlement of the crisis in the country.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it was said in the statement of UN Independent Commission of Inquiry into Syria on Tuesday.

The document emphasizes that "the Commission is seriously concerned for the safety of civilians, including, reportedly, 100 thousand children", which is currently located in the eastern part of Aleppo, where in recent days there is an intensification of the fighting. According to the Commission, these attacks "are a prelude to the siege", aimed at capturing the power of the city with the help of already documented strategy of "surrender or starve."

"The situation for civilians in Aleppo has become critical and requires immediate attention and response to it", - says the statement.