UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea's nuclear test

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting after the nuclear test conducted by North Korea, Report informs citing the RBC.

An extraordinary meeting will be held on September 9 in the afternoon. The planned meeting was scheduled after a joint request by South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a telephone conversation with US President Barack Obama to discuss the incident. Also President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye discussed nuclear test with US President.

Earlier, North Korea announced the successful completion of their fifth nuclear test.

According to the seismological services, power of the explosive device could reach 30 kilotons, which is 20 times more than the figure recorded in the previous test in January (6 kilotons).