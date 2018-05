Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council set the date for voting on supporting the agreement on Iran's nuclear program, Report informs referring to "Reuters".

According to American diplomats, voting will be held on July 20 and start at 18:00 p.m. Baku time.

It was stated that Barack Obama reportedly received support letters from more than 100 ambassadors on the agreement with Iran.