​UN Security Council holds debates on 70th anniversary of Victory in II World War

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council is to hold an open debate on the 70th anniversary of victory over fascism on Monday, Report informs citing TASS.

The high-level meeting on the "Maintenance of international peace and security: the lessons of history, a renewed commitment to the principles and objectives of the UN Charter", is held at the initiative of China presiding the Security Council. The Foreign Minister Wang Yi is to lead the debate. The UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon is to speak first at debates.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also to take part.