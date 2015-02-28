UN Security Council equates destruction of cultural properties by ISIS militants

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council condemned the destruction of the monuments and objects of historical, cultural and religious values by the group of Islamic State, placing these actions in a number of terrorist acts.Report informs citing the TASS it was said in a statement by the members of the UN Security Council.

Acoording to the statement, "members of the UN Security Council strongly condemned the continued barbaric acts of terrorism in Iraq, committed by the IS, including the seizure of 100 representatives of the Sunni tribe near the town of Tikrit on February 25, burning 45 Iraqis in Al-Baghdadi on February 17, daily attacks on civilians in Baghdad, as well as deliberate destruction of irreplaceable objects of religious and cultural values in the museum of Mosul and burning thousands of books and rare manuscripts from the library of Mosul".