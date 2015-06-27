UN Security Council condemns terrorist attacks in France, Kuwait and Tunisia

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the UN Security Council condemned the terror attacks in chemical plant in France on June 26, the mosque in Kuwait and two hotels in Sousse city of Tunisia. Report informs referring to the UN's information center, the council members expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and demanded the perpetrators to be brought to justice immediately.

The Security Council stated once again that they support the fight against the threats of terrorist acts to international peace and security. Members of the Council stressed that any act of terrorism is a crime and cannot be justified regardless of its reason.