UN Security Council called all states to strengthen security of air transport and airports

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Security Council expressed concern that "terrorist groups continue to view civil aviation as an attractive target, with the aim of causing substantial loss of life, economic damage and disruption to connectivity between States," Report informs it is stated in UN Security Council meeting on the level of Foreign Ministers, dedicated to the issue of the terrorist threat to civil aviation.

"The UN Security Council on Thursday called on all countries to honor their responsibility "to protect the security of citizens and nationals of all nations against terrorist attacks on air services operating within their territory."Security Council resolution stated, approved at the meeting.

The Security Council called on all states to ensure that effective, risk-based measures are in place at the airports within their jurisdiction, including through enhancing screening, security checks

The resolution also called on all states to work within the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to "ensure that its international security standards are reviewed and adapted to strengthen and promote the effective application of ICAO standards and (relevant) recommended practices," the resolution said.