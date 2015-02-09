​UN Secretary-General visited Saudi Arabia

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visited Saudi Arabia on February 8. Report informs citing the UN press service, Ban Ki-moon discussed the settlement of the Syrian conflict during his meeting with the new king of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul Aziz. The head of the UN recalled the forthcoming international conference of donor states for Syria and neighboring countries, which is to be held March 31 in Kuwait.

UN Secretary-General expressed the hope that Saudi authorities would continue to generously provide funds for humanitarian purposes and facilitate the search for a political solution to the Syrian conflict.