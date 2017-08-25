 Top
    UN Secretary General to depart for Middle East

    Antonio Guterres will visit Kuwait, Israel and Palestine

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will depart for the Middle East on August 26-27. 

    Report informs, the press secretary Stephane Dujarric stated.

    First, the UN Chief will arrive in Kuwait where he will hold a meeting on August 27 with Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jeber as-Sabah and other high-ranking representatives of the government.

    The UN Secretary General will mull the situation in the region with the Kuwaiti administration. Guterres also intends to express gratitude to the Kuwaiti authorities for their lavish support to humanitarian operations.

    In the evening of August 27, Secretary General will depart for Israel and Palestine where he will discuss the prospects of the peaceful process with the leaders of both countries. 

