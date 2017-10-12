UN Secretary-General proposes to cut budget by $200 mln

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres presented the budget proposal of organization for 2018-2019 to the delegates of the Fifth Committee of the 72nd General Assembly.

Report informs referring to UN press-service, he wants the delegates to approve the funds in the amount of $ 5.4 billion. This is $200 million or 4% less than the amount allocated for 2016-2017.

Secretary-General requested the delegates of the Fifth Committee to approve the proposed staffing level of 9,998 posts, decrease of 92 staff posts in total. 175 posts will be abolished altogether, offset in part by the establishment of 79 new posts.

António Guterres stated that he will soon submit the UN reform proposal to the General Assembly.

“Proposal on reform will not affect the proposed budget for two-year period of 2018 2019 years,” said Secretary-General adding that If approved, the changes would take effect in 2020.

The regular budget of UN is formed by contributions of member states. The share of contribution is calculated as a percentage of total expenditures of UN.