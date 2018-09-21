UN Secretary General: Heads of states and governments to attend general debate at opening session of General Assembly

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ / 84 heads of state and 44 heads of government will participate in the traditional general debate within the opening of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Report informs citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The United Nations is an irreplaceable body of international cooperation," said the head of the organization. Participation of 84 heads of state and 44 heads of government is yet another indication of the confidence shown by the international community to UN."

The annual general debate will begin on 25 September and last till October 1. According to the tradition, the event is opened by Brazil and is followed by the United States, where the UN is headquartered.

On the first day- on September 25, after President Donald Trump, the presidents of Turkey, Mexico, France, Iran and Kyrgyzstan will also address the delegates of the General Assembly. The President of Georgia is on the list of speakers for September 27, while the presidents of Armenia and Moldova will speak on September 28.

The meeting dedicated to UN peacekeeping will be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 25.