UN Secretary-General deeply concerned about new escalation of hostilities in east of Ukraine

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned attack on passenger bus in Donetsk, saying he was concerned about the escalation of hostilities. Report informs citing the press service of the UN, Ban Ki-moon called for an investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

At least 11 people were killed in the shelling of the bus.

Ban Ki-moon said that the incident recalls the urgent need to stop the violence that led to the deaths of more than 4,800 people.

As a result of the conflict over one million people became refugees and IDPs.

UN Secretary-General called on all parties to respect the ceasefire and return to the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which, he said, remain a reliable basis for a settlement of the conflict.

UN chief noted the ongoing diplomatic efforts in Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany in this regard and called upon all concerned parties to continue to find ways to restore peace and stability, territorial integrity and unity of Ukraine.