UN Secretary General calls not to take revenge from Muslims

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ban Ki-moon hailed the Paris march dedicated to the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack in France. Report informs, UN press secretary said that Ban Ki-moon stated that he supports the protection of freedom of speech and expression, the fight against all forms of violation of human rights and equality, extremism and anti-Semitism in his speech.

UN Secretary General called not to take revenge from Muslims due to the accident in Paris. "The realization of baseless ideas will be suited for terrorists and lead to an increase of violence," Ban Ki-moon noted.

UN Secretary General urged the international community to step up efforts in the struggle against the international terrorism in all its forms.

The French and guests from around the world attended the march against terrorism in Paris on January 11.

About 3 million people took part in the march.