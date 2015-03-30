UN Secretary-General arrives in Iraq

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrived in the Iraqi capital this morning for talks with officials of the country. Report informs, it is expected that during the visit, Secretary General will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and other representatives of the local authorities.

'Ban Ki-moon arrived in Baghdad to express support of the United Nations to the people and Government of Iraq in these difficult times', noted on the official Twitter account of the United Nations' speaker.