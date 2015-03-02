UN says Iraq death toll at least 1,100 in February

Baku.2 March.REPORT.AZ/ The violence claimed the lives of at least 1,100 Iraqis in February, including more than 600 civilians, Report informs the UN mission to Iraq said Sunday.

According to information, the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq said in a statement that 611 civilians were among 1,103 people killed last month, with the rest hailing from the security forces. It said at least 2,280 people were wounded, including 1,353 civilians. January’s death toll was at least 1,375.

The most violent city was the capital, Baghdad, with 329 civilians killed and 875 wounded, it said.

The UN numbers also offer minimal estimates for areas under the control of the Islamic State group, which holds a third of Iraq.

UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov, using a commonly used acronym for the Islamic State, blamed the deaths on the extremist group, government forces and pro-government Shiite militias.

“Daily terrorist attacks perpetrated by ISIL continue to deliberately target all Iraqis,” Mladenov said in the statement, using an acronym for the Islamic State group. “There are also concerning reports of a number of revenge killings by armed groups in areas recently liberated from ISIL.”