UN rights chief urges Pakistan and Jordan to re-impose the moratoria on the death penalty

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, condemned the recent lifting of the moratorium on capital punishment in Pakistan and Jordan. Report informs referring to UN information center.

He stressed that no justice system can guarantee against wrongful convictions and he

urged the Governments of Pakistan and Jordan to re-impose the moratoria on the death penalty.

"It is very unfortunate that Pakistan and Jordan have resumed executions, reversing the moratoria on the death penalty that they had commendably put in place in 2008 and 2006 respectively,” Mr. Zeid stated.

He noted that nearly 160 countries abolished the death penalty or its application was refused.

UN High Commissioner urged to end a moratorium on the death penalty in Pakistan and Jordan.