UN records Afghan civilian casualties in last decade

Protracted violence caused 10,000 civilian casualties in Afghanistan last year, a new UN report said Saturday, as the US gave the Taliban a week to reduce violence before a peace deal, Report informs citing Anadolu agency.

The annual UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan report, which has been systematically documenting the impact of the war on civilians since 2009, also revealed the number of civilian casualties in the last decade had surpassed 100,000.

The report documents 3,403 civilians killed and 6,989 injured, with the majority of the civilian casualties inflicted by anti-government elements.

Tadamichi Yamamoto, the secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN mission, urged warring forces to seize the moment to stop the fighting ''as peace is long overdue."

"Civilian lives must be protected, and efforts for peace are underway," he added.

The figures suggest the Taliban caused 47% of the casualties, the Afghan troops 16%, and international military forces 8%.

It comes on the heels of a landmark 'reduction in violence' week in line with the proposed deal between the US and Taliban, a move hailed by the Afghan government and its international backers.