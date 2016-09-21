 Top
    UN resumes humanitarian aid to Syria

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The UN will continue its humanitarian aid to Syria.

    Report informs citing TASS, representative of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), David Swanson said.

    Yesterday, the United Nations declared suspension of humanitarian aid to Syria. It has happened after a deadly attack on an aid convoy in rural Aleppo on Monday night.

    18 of 31 trucks moving to Aleppo were damaged

    An aid convoy carrying life-saving aid to 78,000 people was attacked near the Syrian city of Aleppo Monday, the United Nations and aid organizations said.

