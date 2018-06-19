UN: record number of people displaced in 2017

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations refugee agency on Tuesday said 68.5 million people are now displaced due to war, violence and persecution. Report informs citing the Deutsche Welle.

Crises in areas including South Sudan, Congo and Syria, as well as mass migration of Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar raised the overall number from 65.6 million in 2016. Number of refugees around the world increased by 3.1 million during the year

Around 70 percent of those currently displaced are from just 10 countries, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said. The figure included some 40 million internally displaces people worldwide, with Colombia, Syria and Democratic Republic of Congo making up the largest numbers.

The report said 85 percent of refugees are in developing countries, many of them "desperately poor." Most came from Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Congo.