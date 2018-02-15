UN: Record number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan

© Getty

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Nearly 2,300 civilians were killed or wounded in suicide bombings and attacks in Afghanistan in 2017, more than any previous year of the conflict on record.

Report informs referring to Interfax, the UN report said Thursday.

"2017 recorded the highest number of civilian casualties from suicide and complex attacks in a single year in Afghanistan," the report says, "with 605 killed and 1,690 wounded from such incidents".

"More than 28,000 civilians have been killed and over 52,000 wounded in Afghanistan since 2009 when officials started documenting the casualties", according to the UN.