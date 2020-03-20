UN publishes World Happiness Report

Finland, for the third time in a row, topped the list of the happiest countries in the World Happiness Report of the UN, Report informs citing the annual UN publication.

Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Austria, and Luxembourg were also among the ten happiest countries. Germany ranked 17th, while the United States grabbed the 18th place.

Azerbaijan took 89th position in the ranking.

According to the UN, the most unhappy countries were Afghanistan, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda.

The World Happiness Report is compiled annually by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN). It evaluates 156 countries of the world and takes into account indicators such as life expectancy, social support, etc. The SDSN released the first global report on happiness in 2012.